Has Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cardiff Oncology is one of 1167 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cardiff Oncology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRDF's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CRDF has returned about 26.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.1%. As we can see, Cardiff Oncology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lantheus Holdings (LNTH). The stock is up 54.7% year-to-date.

In Lantheus Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Cardiff Oncology belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 553 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.5% so far this year, so CRDF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lantheus Holdings, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 102-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved -0.9% so far this year.

Cardiff Oncology and Lantheus Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

