Has Capri Holdings (CPRI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Capri Holdings (CPRI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Capri Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capri Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRI's full-year earnings has moved 17.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CPRI has returned about 56.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -6.4%. This means that Capri Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Ethan Allen (ETD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.7%.

Over the past three months, Ethan Allen's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capri Holdings belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.3% this year, meaning that CPRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ethan Allen belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +50.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Capri Holdings and Ethan Allen. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.