Has Capital One Financial (COF) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Capital One (COF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Capital One is a member of our Finance group, which includes 863 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Capital One is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COF's full-year earnings has moved 18.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, COF has gained about 34.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 16.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Capital One is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Ageas SA (AGESY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41.3%.

In Ageas SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capital One belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 58% so far this year, meaning that COF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ageas SA, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved +11.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Capital One and Ageas SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Ageas SA (AGESY)

