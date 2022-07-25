Has Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Capital City Bank (CCBG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Capital City Bank is a member of our Finance group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capital City Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCBG's full-year earnings has moved 29.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CCBG has returned 19.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -15% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Capital City Bank is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cedar Realty Trust (CDR). The stock has returned 15.7% year-to-date.

In Cedar Realty Trust's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capital City Bank belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 64 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.9% so far this year, so CCBG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Cedar Realty Trust falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 104 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Capital City Bank and Cedar Realty Trust as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.