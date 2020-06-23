Has Capcom Co. (CCOEY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Capcom Co. (CCOEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Capcom Co. is one of 240 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCOEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 3.29% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CCOEY has moved about 30.87% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -10.98%. As we can see, Capcom Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CCOEY belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.92% so far this year, so CCOEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CCOEY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

