Has Capcom Co. (CCOEY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Capcom Co. (CCOEY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Capcom Co. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CCOEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 11.35% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CCOEY has gained about 27.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -9.51% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Capcom Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CCOEY is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.80% so far this year, so CCOEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CCOEY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

