Has Capcom Co. (CCOEY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Capcom Co. (CCOEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Capcom Co. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CCOEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 11.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CCOEY has moved about 17.48% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 16.24%. This means that Capcom Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CCOEY belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #129 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 31.76% so far this year, so CCOEY is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CCOEY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

