Has Cap Gemini (CGEMY) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cap Gemini SA (CGEMY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cap Gemini SA is one of 259 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cap Gemini SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGEMY's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CGEMY has moved about 5.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 10.4% on average. This means that Cap Gemini SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Experian PLC (EXPGY). The stock has returned 0.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Experian PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cap Gemini SA belongs to the Outsourcing industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 37.3% so far this year, so CGEMY is performing better in this area.

Experian PLC, however, belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved -24.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Cap Gemini SA and Experian PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.