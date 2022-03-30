Has Canon (CAJ) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Canon (CAJ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Canon is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 664 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Canon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAJ's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CAJ has returned about 0.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -7.8%. As we can see, Canon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Apple (AAPL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.8%.

In Apple's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Canon is a member of the Office Automation and Equipment industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that CAJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Apple belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #108. The industry has moved +1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Canon and Apple. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

