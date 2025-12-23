Has Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Canadian Imperial Bank is one of 862 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Canadian Imperial Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CM's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CM has moved about 46% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.6%. This shows that Canadian Imperial Bank is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY). The stock has returned 39.4% year-to-date.

For DNB Bank ASA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Canadian Imperial Bank is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 54% so far this year, so CM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. DNB Bank ASA is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Canadian Imperial Bank and DNB Bank ASA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.