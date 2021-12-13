Has Camtek (CAMT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Camtek (CAMT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Camtek is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 647 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Camtek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAMT's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CAMT has returned 103.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 27% on average. This means that Camtek is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN). The stock has returned 161.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Donnelley Financial Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Camtek belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 53.4% this year, meaning that CAMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Donnelley Financial Solutions falls under the Internet - Software and Services industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.9%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Camtek and Donnelley Financial Solutions. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.