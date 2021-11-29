Has Camping World (CWH) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Camping World (CWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Camping World is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 273 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Camping World is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CWH has returned 75.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -9.3%. This means that Camping World is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY). The stock is up 22.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Lazy Days Holdings' current year EPS has increased 22.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Camping World belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.1% so far this year, meaning that CWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lazy Days Holdings belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #56. The industry has moved -34.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Camping World and Lazy Days Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.