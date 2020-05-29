Has Campbell Soup (CPB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Campbell Soup (CPB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 13.18% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CPB has returned 0.20% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 12.48%. This shows that Campbell Soup is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CPB belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.06% this year, meaning that CPB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CPB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

