Has Campbell Soup (CPB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Campbell Soup (CPB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Campbell Soup is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Campbell Soup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CPB has returned 4.6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 3.8%. As we can see, Campbell Soup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coca-Cola (KO). The stock has returned 0% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Coca-Cola's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Campbell Soup belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.4% this year, meaning that CPB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Coca-Cola belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #150. The industry has moved -4.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Campbell Soup and Coca-Cola as they could maintain their solid performance.

