Has Cambium Networks (CMBM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cambium Networks (CMBM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cambium Networks is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CMBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMBM's full-year earnings has moved 15.56% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CMBM has gained about 100.96% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.18% on average. This shows that Cambium Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CMBM belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.25% this year, meaning that CMBM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CMBM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

