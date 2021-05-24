Has Cambium Networks (CMBM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cambium Networks (CMBM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cambium Networks is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMBM's full-year earnings has moved 15.56% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CMBM has returned 111.96% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 9.56%. As we can see, Cambium Networks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CMBM belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.04% so far this year, so CMBM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CMBM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

