Has Callaway Golf (ELY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Callaway Golf (ELY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ELY and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Callaway Golf is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 242 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ELY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELY's full-year earnings has moved 3.69% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ELY has returned about 39.08% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 23.82% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Callaway Golf is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ELY belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.74% this year, meaning that ELY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to ELY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

