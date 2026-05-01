Has Callaway Golf Company (CALY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Callaway Golf (CALY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Callaway Golf is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Callaway Golf is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALY's full-year earnings has moved 80.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CALY has gained about 31.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -6.4%. This means that Callaway Golf is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Interparfums (IPAR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.5%.

Over the past three months, Interparfums' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Callaway Golf belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.5% this year, meaning that CALY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Interparfums belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +2.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Callaway Golf and Interparfums as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.