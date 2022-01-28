Has Caleres Inc. (CAL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Caleres Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 276 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 22.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CAL has gained about 2.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 22.7% on average. This means that Caleres Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, K12 (LRN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.9%.

Over the past three months, K12's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.4% so far this year, so CAL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, K12 falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #160. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -75.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Caleres Inc. and K12 as they could maintain their solid performance.

