Has Caleres (CAL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Caleres Inc. (CAL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Caleres Inc. is one of 284 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CAL has returned about 21.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 27.3%. As we can see, Caleres Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Funko-A (FNKO). The stock is up 3.2% year-to-date.

For Funko-A, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 30.9% so far this year, so CAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Funko-A belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #208. The industry has moved -29.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Caleres Inc. and Funko-A. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.