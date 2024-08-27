Has Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cadeler (CDLR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cadeler is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cadeler is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDLR's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CDLR has returned about 43.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cadeler is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

DSV (DSDVY) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.7%.

In DSV's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cadeler belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.2% so far this year, so CDLR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, DSV falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #149. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.1%.

Cadeler and DSV could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

