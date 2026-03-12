Has Cable One (CABO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cable One (CABO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cable One is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cable One is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CABO's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CABO has returned about 1.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -5.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cable One is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is LiveOne (LVO). The stock is up 10% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for LiveOne's current year EPS has increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cable One belongs to the Cable Television industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.8% so far this year, so CABO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, LiveOne belongs to the Audio Video Production industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved -15.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Cable One and LiveOne as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cable One, Inc. (CABO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.