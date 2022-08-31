Has C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 143 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW's full-year earnings has moved 20.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CHRW has returned 6.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 13.1% on average. As we can see, C.H. Robinson Worldwide is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Tsakos Energy (TNP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 103%.

Over the past three months, Tsakos Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 74.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, C.H. Robinson Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.5% so far this year, so CHRW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tsakos Energy falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 46 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Tsakos Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.





Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.