Has Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Byrna Technologies Inc. is one of 312 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byrna Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYRN's full-year earnings has moved 950% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BYRN has moved about 138.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 19%. This means that Byrna Technologies Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.8%.

For Vimeo, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 113.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Byrna Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 167 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35% so far this year, so BYRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Vimeo, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Byrna Technologies Inc. and Vimeo, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

