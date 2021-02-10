Has Byd Co. (BYDDY) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Byd Co. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BYDDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 0.91% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BYDDY has moved about 23.76% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 2.09% on average. As we can see, Byd Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BYDDY belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.47% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to BYDDY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

