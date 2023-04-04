Has Byd Co. (BYDDY) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 119 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 27.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BYDDY has returned 20% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 18.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Byd Co., Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.2%.

Over the past three months, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.8% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Byd Co., Ltd. and Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

