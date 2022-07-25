Has Byd Co. (BYDDY) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 130 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 26% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BYDDY has returned 5.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 26.5% on average. This means that Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

IochpeMaxion SA (IOCJY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.3%.

In IochpeMaxion SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.6% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better in this area.

IochpeMaxion SA, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 64-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved -29.6% so far this year.

Byd Co., Ltd. and IochpeMaxion SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.