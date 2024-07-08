Has Burlington Stores (BURL) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Burlington Stores (BURL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Burlington Stores is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Burlington Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BURL has returned 21.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 14.6%. As we can see, Burlington Stores is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carvana (CVNA). The stock is up 141.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Carvana's current year EPS has increased 78% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Burlington Stores belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.2% so far this year, meaning that BURL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Carvana falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Burlington Stores and Carvana as they could maintain their solid performance.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

