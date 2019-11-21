Has Burlington Stores (BURL) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Burlington Stores (BURL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Burlington Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BURL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL's full-year earnings has moved 3.20% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BURL has returned about 23.80% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.28%. This means that Burlington Stores is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BURL belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 46.73% so far this year, so BURL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to BURL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

