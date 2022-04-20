Has Bunge Limited (BG) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bunge (BG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Bunge is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BG has moved about 32% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 15.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Bunge is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Daqo New Energy (DQ). The stock is up 15.9% year-to-date.

In Daqo New Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 28.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bunge belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.4% so far this year, so BG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Daqo New Energy falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.3%.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Bunge and Daqo New Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

