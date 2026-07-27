Has BUNGE GLOBAL SA (BG) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bunge Global (BG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bunge Global is one of 275 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bunge Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BG has returned about 36.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 7.8%. As we can see, Bunge Global is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Methanex (MEOH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.6%.

Over the past three months, Methanex's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 45.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bunge Global belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.4% this year, meaning that BG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Methanex, however, belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this 31-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +18.2% so far this year.

Bunge Global and Methanex could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Bunge Global SA (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.