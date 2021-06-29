Has Bunge (BG) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bunge (BG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bunge is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 22.85% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BG has moved about 21% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 18.85% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bunge is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BG belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.49% this year, meaning that BG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

