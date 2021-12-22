Has Build-A-Bear (BBW) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Build-A-Bear (BBW) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Build-A-Bear is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BBW has moved about 316.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 8.7%. This means that Build-A-Bear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tilly's (TLYS). The stock has returned 82.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tilly's' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.1% this year, meaning that BBW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tilly's, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved -12.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Build-A-Bear and Tilly's. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.