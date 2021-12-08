Has Buckle (BKE) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Buckle (BKE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Buckle is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Buckle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKE's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BKE has moved about 72.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -6%. This shows that Buckle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Builders FirstSource (BLDR). The stock has returned 86.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Builders FirstSource's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 47.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Buckle belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that BKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Builders FirstSource falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #8. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +53.4%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Buckle and Builders FirstSource as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.