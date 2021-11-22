Has Buckle (BKE) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Buckle (BKE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Buckle is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Buckle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKE's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BKE has returned 72.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -2.5%. As we can see, Buckle is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Builders FirstSource (BLDR). The stock is up 72.1% year-to-date.

In Builders FirstSource's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 47.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Buckle belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.5% this year, meaning that BKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Builders FirstSource falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +50.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Buckle and Builders FirstSource as they could maintain their solid performance.

