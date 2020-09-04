Has Brunswick (BC) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Brunswick (BC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brunswick is one of 237 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BC's full-year earnings has moved 45.35% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BC has moved about 0.47% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.37%. This shows that Brunswick is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BC is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 67.19% this year, meaning that BC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on BC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

