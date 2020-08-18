Has Brunswick (BC) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Brunswick (BC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brunswick is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BC's full-year earnings has moved 49.80% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BC has returned 9.77% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.59%. This means that Brunswick is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, BC is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 58.69% so far this year, so BC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

BC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

