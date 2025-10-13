Has BRP (DOOO) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BRP Inc. (DOOO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BRP Inc. is one of 99 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRP Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOOO's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DOOO has moved about 25.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BRP Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Garrett Motion (GTX) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43%.

Over the past three months, Garrett Motion's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BRP Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.1% this year, meaning that DOOO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Garrett Motion is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on BRP Inc. and Garrett Motion as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRP Inc. (DOOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.