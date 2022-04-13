Has Brown & Brown (BRO) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brown & Brown (BRO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brown & Brown is a member of our Finance group, which includes 895 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brown & Brown is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BRO has moved about 2.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -4.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Brown & Brown is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK). The stock has returned 5.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CF Bankshares Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Brown & Brown is a member of the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.8% this year, meaning that BRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CF Bankshares Inc. falls under the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this industry has 88 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Brown & Brown and CF Bankshares Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.