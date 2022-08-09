Has Brother Industries (BRTHY) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brother Industries Ltd. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 662 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brother Industries Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRTHY's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BRTHY has gained about 3.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 22.1% on average. As we can see, Brother Industries Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ceragon Networks (CRNT). The stock has returned 3.1% year-to-date.

In Ceragon Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brother Industries Ltd. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 32.6% so far this year, meaning that BRTHY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ceragon Networks belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #230. The industry has moved -7.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Brother Industries Ltd. and Ceragon Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.