Has Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is one of 317 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBU's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BBU has moved about 16.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 15.9%. This shows that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, AppLovin (APP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 220.6%.

Over the past three months, AppLovin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.1% so far this year, so BBU is performing better in this area.

AppLovin, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 171-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved +31.6% so far this year.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and AppLovin could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

