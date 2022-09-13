Has Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Brookdale Senior Living is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1184 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brookdale Senior Living is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKD's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BKD has moved about 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Brookdale Senior Living is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Hanger (HNGR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3%.

Over the past three months, Hanger's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Brookdale Senior Living is a member of the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.1% so far this year, meaning that BKD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hanger, however, belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #207. The industry has moved -23.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Brookdale Senior Living and Hanger. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hanger Inc. (HNGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.