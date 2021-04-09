Has Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Broadstone Net Lease's (NYSE:BNL) stock is up by 4.4% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Broadstone Net Lease's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Broadstone Net Lease is:

2.3% = US$56m ÷ US$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Broadstone Net Lease's Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

As you can see, Broadstone Net Lease's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.0%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Although, we can see that Broadstone Net Lease saw a modest net income growth of 14% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Broadstone Net Lease's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:BNL Past Earnings Growth April 9th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Broadstone Net Lease is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Broadstone Net Lease Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Broadstone Net Lease has a three-year median payout ratio of 37%, which implies that it retains the remaining 63% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 70% over the next three years. However, Broadstone Net Lease's future ROE is expected to rise to 4.2% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Broadstone Net Lease has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

