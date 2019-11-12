Has British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BTI and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is one of 180 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTI's full-year earnings has moved 1.92% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BTI has returned about 17.48% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 16.62% on average. This means that British American Tobacco p.l.c. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, BTI is a member of the Tobacco industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18% so far this year, so BTI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BTI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.