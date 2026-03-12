Has Brinker International (EAT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Brinker International (EAT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Brinker International is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brinker International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EAT has gained about 0.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -1.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Brinker International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Five Below (FIVE). The stock has returned 16% year-to-date.

For Five Below, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.7% this year, meaning that EAT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Five Below belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved +2.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brinker International and Five Below as they could maintain their solid performance.

