Has BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is one of 1001 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BTSG has moved about 28.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.5%. As we can see, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cencora (COR). The stock has returned 29.4% year-to-date.

For Cencora, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3% so far this year, meaning that BTSG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Cencora is also part of the same industry.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Cencora could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG)

Cencora, Inc. (COR)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research

