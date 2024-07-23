Has BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BrightSphere Investment Group is one of 862 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BrightSphere Investment Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BSIG has moved about 30.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 12.9% on average. This means that BrightSphere Investment Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BankUnited, Inc. (BKU). The stock is up 15.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for BankUnited, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.7% so far this year, so BSIG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, BankUnited, Inc. falls under the Banks - Major Regional industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.4%.

BrightSphere Investment Group and BankUnited, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

