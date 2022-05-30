Has Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Brigham Minerals (MNRL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brigham Minerals is one of 241 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brigham Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNRL's full-year earnings has moved 68.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MNRL has gained about 44.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 7.1% on average. This means that Brigham Minerals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nucor (NUE). The stock has returned 20.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Nucor's current year EPS has increased 57.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Brigham Minerals is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.7% so far this year, so MNRL is performing better in this area.

Nucor, however, belongs to the Steel - Producers industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved +24.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Brigham Minerals and Nucor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

