Has Bridgestone (BRDCY) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bridgestone Corp. (BRDCY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Bridgestone Corp. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bridgestone Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRDCY's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BRDCY has returned 20.5% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -26.4%. This means that Bridgestone Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Dana (DAN) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.7%.

In Dana's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Bridgestone Corp. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Dana, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 50-stock industry is ranked #145. The industry has moved -7.9% so far this year.

Bridgestone Corp. and Dana could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

