Has Brickell Biotech (BBI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brickell (BBI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Brickell is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1185 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brickell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBI's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BBI has returned about 53.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 6.2% on average. As we can see, Brickell is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Eli Lilly (LLY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.2%.

In Eli Lilly's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brickell belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18% this year, meaning that BBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Eli Lilly, however, belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved +7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brickell and Eli Lilly as they could maintain their solid performance.

